White-throated kingfisher flies over waters in Kuwait City

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/7/8 9:13:16

A white-throated kingfisher (R) stands on a rock at a beach in Kuwait City, Kuwait, July 7, 2020. (Photo by Ghazy Qaffaf/Xinhua)


 

A white-throated kingfisher is seen at a beach in Kuwait City, Kuwait, July 7, 2020. (Photo by Ghazy Qaffaf/Xinhua)


 

A white-throated kingfisher catches an insect at a beach in Kuwait City, Kuwait, July 7, 2020. (Photo by Ghazy Qaffaf/Xinhua)


 

A white-throated kingfisher flies over waters in Kuwait City, Kuwait, July 7, 2020. (Photo by Ghazy Qaffaf/Xinhua)


 

A white-throated kingfisher flies over waters in Kuwait City, Kuwait, July 7, 2020. (Photo by Ghazy Qaffaf/Xinhua)


 

