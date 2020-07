In pics: reopened gym in Brasilia, Brazil

A woman exercises at a reopened gym in Brasilia, Brazil, July 7, 2020. Brazil saw COVID-19 deaths surpassed 65,000 on Monday, with 1,623,284 confirmed cases. (Photo by Lucio Tavora/Xinhua)

