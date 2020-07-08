Ecuador's vice president quits amid pandemic

Otto Sonnenholzner delivers a speech after being appointed as the new vice president of Ecuador, at the National Assembly in Quito, the capital of Ecuador, on December 11, 2018. (Xinhua/Santiago Armas)

Ecuadorian Vice President Otto Sonnenholzner resigned on Tuesday after 18 months in office amid the country's battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.Sonnenholzner, 37, was the country's youngest vice president. He announced his leaving office in a nationwide address."It is not an easy decision ... I leave satisfied that I have fulfilled my duty," said Sonnenholzner, a former businessman and radio broadcaster.Sonnenholzner, who was the third vice president of President Lenin Moreno, also led the country's campaign against the pandemic."Ecuador needs new solutions to tackle its problems. That is why today that we are facing a more stable situation, I can finally make this decision ... I will leave here with my head held high," he said.Sonnenholzner declined to say whether he will run in upcoming general elections in February 2021, but he did say that the country's new reality calls for "very different ways of doing politics."Moreno is expected to submit the names of new candidates to the National Assembly to choose a new vice president for the remainder of his term which ends in 2021.