Fighter jets take off for training over Qilian Mountains

A pilot assigned to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command goes through pre-flight inspections under the help of his fellow before closing the canopy prior to a recent flight training exercise over northwest China’s Qilian Mountains and Gobi desert. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xie Zhongwu)

A pilot assigned to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command goes through pre-flight inspections under the help of his fellow before closing the canopy prior to a recent flight training exercise over northwest China’s Qilian Mountains and Gobi desert. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xie Zhongwu)

A pilot assigned to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command taxies his J-10 fighter jet onto the flightline before takeoff for a recent flight training exercise over northwest China’s Qilian Mountains and Gobi desert. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xie Zhongwu)

J-10 fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command taxi out of their aircraft hangars successively onto the runway prior to a night field flight training exercise over northwest China’s Qilian Mountains and Gobi desert. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xie Zhongwu)

J-10 fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command taxi out of their aircraft hangars successively onto the runway prior to a night field flight training exercise over northwest China’s Qilian Mountains and Gobi desert. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xie Zhongwu)