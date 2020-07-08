Water gushes out from Xiaolangdi Reservoir on Yellow River

Source:China News Service Published: 2020/7/8 10:55:49

Photo taken on July 7, 2020 shows water gushing out from the Xiaolangdi Reservoir on the Yellow River in central China's Henan Province. (Photo/China News Service)


 

Posted in: CHINA
