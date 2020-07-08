Photo taken on July 7, 2020 shows various creations taking part in the "Ice Cream of the Year" competition at a press conference in Budapest, Hungary. Hungarian confectioner Norbert Dobo's passion fruit and caramel ice cream was awarded the "Ice Cream of the Year" prize for 2020 here on Tuesday. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
Hungarian confectioner Norbert Dobo poses with his trophy after winning the "Ice Cream of the Year" prize for 2020 in Budapest, Hungary, on July 7, 2020. Norbert Dobo's passion fruit and caramel ice cream was awarded the "Ice Cream of the Year" prize for 2020 here on Tuesday. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
