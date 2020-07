Daily life amid COVID-19 pandemic in Yangon, Myanmar

People wearing face masks walk in downtown Yangon, Myanmar, July 7, 2020. (Xinhua/U Aung)

A girl wearing a mask walk in downtown Yangon, Myanmar, July 7, 2020. (Xinhua/U Aung)

A girl wearing a face mask plays with soap bubbles at a park in downtown Yangon, Myanmar, July 7, 2020. (Xinhua/U Aung)

A woman wearing a face mask walks in downtown Yangon, Myanmar, July 7, 2020. (Xinhua/U Aung)

A man wearing a face mask waits for a bus at a bus stop in downtown Yangon, Myanmar, July 7, 2020. (Xinhua/U Aung)