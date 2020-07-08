Pray for good fortune at Na Tcha Temple in Macao, China

A staff member stamps a Na Tcha figure on a leg of a child during a ceremony to pray for good fortune at Na Tcha Temple in Macao, south China, July 7, 2020. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)





A ceremony to pray for good fortune was held at Na Tcha Temple in Macao, south China, on Tuesday. During the ceremony, residents have a Na Tcha figure stamped on their arms, legs, and towels to pray for health and safety.



Na Tcha, a character in Chinese myths and legends, is depicted in the 16th-century novels Fengshen Bang and Journey to the West as having the magical ability to dispel devils. He is often portrayed as a child riding on Wind Fire Wheels to drive demons and disasters.





