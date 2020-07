Anshun-Liupanshui High-speed Railway starts operation

A test train runs on Daigang Village Grand Bridge along the Anshun-Liupanshui High-speed Railway, in southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 7, 2020. The Anshun-Liupanshui High-speed Railway started operation on Wednesday, linking Liupanshui City with high-speed railway network. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Aerial photo taken on July 7, 2020 shows a test train running on Pengjiachong No. 1 Bridge along the Anshun-Liupanshui High-speed Railway, in southwest China's Guizhou Province. The Anshun-Liupanshui High-speed Railway started operation on Wednesday, linking Liupanshui City with high-speed railway network. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Actresses perform on the first train of the Anshun-Liupanshui High-speed Railway in Liupanshui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 8, 2020. The Anshun-Liupanshui High-speed Railway started operation on Wednesday, linking Liupanshui City with high-speed railway network. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Crew members in ethnic costumes pose for a group photo in front of the first train of the Anshun-Liupanshui High-speed Railway in Liupanshui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 8, 2020. The Anshun-Liupanshui High-speed Railway started operation on Wednesday, linking Liupanshui City with high-speed railway network. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

A passenger takes photos on the first train of the Anshun-Liupanshui High-speed Railway in Liupanshui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 8, 2020. The Anshun-Liupanshui High-speed Railway started operation on Wednesday, linking Liupanshui City with high-speed railway network. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)