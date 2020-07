View of Xianrenya at Maiji Mountain scenic area in Tianshui, Gansu

Tourists visit the Xianrenya (Immortal Cliff) at Maiji Mountain scenic area in Tianshui, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 7, 2020. (Photo by Ma Xiping/Xinhua)

Photo taken on July 7, 2020 shows a view of the Xianrenya (Immortal Cliff) at Maiji Mountain scenic area in Tianshui, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo by Ma Xiping/Xinhua)

Photo taken on July 7, 2020 shows a view of the Xianrenya (Immortal Cliff) at Maiji Mountain scenic area in Tianshui, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo by Ma Xiping/Xinhua)

Photo taken on July 7, 2020 shows a temple at the Xianrenya (Immortal Cliff) of Maiji Mountain scenic area in Tianshui, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo by Ma Xiping/Xinhua)

Photo taken on July 7, 2020 shows a temple at the Xianrenya (Immortal Cliff) of Maiji Mountain scenic area in Tianshui, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo by Ma Xiping/Xinhua)