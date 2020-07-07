Brazil’s President has COVID-19

File photo shows Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro attending the 55th summit of the South American trade bloc Mercosur (Southern Common Market) in Bento Goncalves, Brazil, Dec. 5, 2019. (Xinhua/Rahel Patrasso)

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro - an outspoken skeptic about the seriousness of the coronavirus - announced Tuesday he had tested positive but said he was feeling "perfectly well" and had only mild symptoms.The far-right leader has caused huge controversy in Brazil for repeatedly flouting lockdown measures in place to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.The test "has come out and it's positive," Bolsonaro said in a television interview from his residence in the capital Brasilia, adding that he was taking hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin to treat the illness.Hydroxychloroquine is a medication usually used to treat malaria and lupus, while azithromycin is an antibiotic used to treat pneumonia.At 65, Bolsonaro is in one of the highest risk categories for a virus that has killed more than half a million people worldwide and infected nearly 12 million.Bolsonaro said he started feeling unwell on Sunday and felt worse on Monday, feeling "tiredness, illness and a fever of 38 degrees" Celsius.But he insisted that he was feeling "good, calm" and took off his face mask to emphasize the point."Life goes on. We're going to take care, particularly of old people and those with illnesses that are a risk factor," he added - before repeating his mantra that the "collateral effects" of the virus should not be worse than the illness itself.Since the beginning of the virus outbreak, Bolsonaro has minimized the risks of what he initially called "a little flu" while flouting social distancing rules and other prevention measures.On Monday, he watered down for a second time a law that would require citizens to wear face masks in public."I'm the president ... I like to be among the people and given that intense contact, I thought I could have already caught it previously without knowing," said Bolsonaro, admitting that he wasn't surprised at the result of Monday's test.Bolsonaro confirmed press reports that he had canceled his engagements over the coming days and would work by video conference from the official residence while receiving medical treatment.AFP