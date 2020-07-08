Crossword

 ACROSS

  1 Move like a crab

  6 Ascended

 11 Punch sound

 14 Figurative expression

 15 Major appliance brand

 16 "... man ___ mouse?"

 17 Staple in Thai cuisine

 19 Actor Holm

 20 Markdown

 21 Wish to, informally

 22 Initial poker payment

 23 Slugger's stat

 25 Collects

 27 Comfort zone?

 32 Night before an important day

 33 Nota ___

 34 Do nothing

 37 Breakaway group

 39 Piece of information

 42 Langston Hughes poem

 43 Cease-fire

 45 Company with its ups and downs?

 47 Neighbor of Leb.

 48 Piece of jewelry with spherical gems

 52 Certain sheepdog, familiarly

 54 Actress Issa

 55 Sling

 56 Sao ___, Brazil

 59 Carrier to Tel Aviv

 63 Drs.' bloc

 64 Competition near the end of baseball season

 66 Tattletale

 67 Agitated states

 68 Quotable Yogi

 69 180 degrees from WSW

 70 Playground retort

 71 Extra

DOWN



  1 Tastes tentatively

  2 Brainchild

  3 Old phone feature

  4 Hardly social butterflies

  5 It becomes another animal when surrounded by "l" and "r"

  6 Tabula ___

  7 One-named model from Somalia

  8 They're full of hot air

  9 Set up tents

 10 Scot's negative

 11 Christmas bloomer

 12 Speechify

 13 Ebbs

 18 Twisted, as rope

 22 Computer text code

 24 Palindromic hairdo

 26 Two-year degs.

 27 Flea or tick

 28 "How can I ___ repay you?"

 29 Get better

 30 Actress Ortiz

 31 Admit

 35 Brown-skinned pear

 36 Days gone by

 38 Immune system part

 40 Sport-___ (rugged vehicle)

 41 Tiny unit of measure

 44 Enjoy an eclair, e.g.

 46 Reggae relative

 49 Ages, like fruit

 50 Sheryl Sandberg/Nell Scovell book subtitled "Women, Work, and the Will to Lead"

 51 Looked rudely

 52 Apple slice, say?

 53 Sentient being

 57 Golden Rule preposition

 58 Endure

 60 Animal fat

 61 Part of a plot or lot

 62 One with top billing

 64 Letter before omega

 65 Not yet scheduled: Abbr.

Solution



 

