Puzzle

1 Move like a crab6 Ascended11 Punch sound14 Figurative expression15 Major appliance brand16 "... man ___ mouse?"17 Staple in Thai cuisine19 Actor Holm20 Markdown21 Wish to, informally22 Initial poker payment23 Slugger's stat25 Collects27 Comfort zone?32 Night before an important day33 Nota ___34 Do nothing37 Breakaway group39 Piece of information42 Langston Hughes poem43 Cease-fire45 Company with its ups and downs?47 Neighbor of Leb.48 Piece of jewelry with spherical gems52 Certain sheepdog, familiarly54 Actress Issa55 Sling56 Sao ___, Brazil59 Carrier to Tel Aviv63 Drs.' bloc64 Competition near the end of baseball season66 Tattletale67 Agitated states68 Quotable Yogi69 180 degrees from WSW70 Playground retort71 Extra1 Tastes tentatively2 Brainchild3 Old phone feature4 Hardly social butterflies5 It becomes another animal when surrounded by "l" and "r"6 Tabula ___7 One-named model from Somalia8 They're full of hot air9 Set up tents10 Scot's negative11 Christmas bloomer12 Speechify13 Ebbs18 Twisted, as rope22 Computer text code24 Palindromic hairdo26 Two-year degs.27 Flea or tick28 "How can I ___ repay you?"29 Get better30 Actress Ortiz31 Admit35 Brown-skinned pear36 Days gone by38 Immune system part40 Sport-___ (rugged vehicle)41 Tiny unit of measure44 Enjoy an eclair, e.g.46 Reggae relative49 Ages, like fruit50 Sheryl Sandberg/Nell Scovell book subtitled "Women, Work, and the Will to Lead"51 Looked rudely52 Apple slice, say?53 Sentient being57 Golden Rule preposition58 Endure60 Animal fat61 Part of a plot or lot62 One with top billing64 Letter before omega65 Not yet scheduled: Abbr.

Solution