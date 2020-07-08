Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Move like a crab
6 Ascended
11 Punch sound
14 Figurative expression
15 Major appliance brand
16 "... man ___ mouse?"
17 Staple in Thai cuisine
19 Actor Holm
20 Markdown
21 Wish to, informally
22 Initial poker payment
23 Slugger's stat
25 Collects
27 Comfort zone?
32 Night before an important day
33 Nota ___
34 Do nothing
37 Breakaway group
39 Piece of information
42 Langston Hughes poem
43 Cease-fire
45 Company with its ups and downs?
47 Neighbor of Leb.
48 Piece of jewelry with spherical gems
52 Certain sheepdog, familiarly
54 Actress Issa
55 Sling
56 Sao ___, Brazil
59 Carrier to Tel Aviv
63 Drs.' bloc
64 Competition near the end of baseball season
66 Tattletale
67 Agitated states
68 Quotable Yogi
69 180 degrees from WSW
70 Playground retort
DOWN
1 Tastes tentatively
2 Brainchild
3 Old phone feature
4 Hardly social butterflies
5 It becomes another animal when surrounded by "l" and "r"
6 Tabula ___
7 One-named model from Somalia
8 They're full of hot air
9 Set up tents
10 Scot's negative
11 Christmas
bloomer
12 Speechify
13 Ebbs
18 Twisted, as rope
22 Computer text code
24 Palindromic hairdo
26 Two-year degs.
27 Flea or tick
28 "How can I ___ repay you?"
29 Get better
30 Actress Ortiz
31 Admit
35 Brown-skinned pear
36 Days gone by
38 Immune system part
40 Sport-___ (rugged vehicle)
41 Tiny unit of measure
44 Enjoy an eclair, e.g.
46 Reggae relative
49 Ages, like fruit
50 Sheryl Sandberg/Nell Scovell book subtitled "Women, Work, and the Will to Lead"
51 Looked rudely
52 Apple slice, say?
53 Sentient being
57 Golden Rule preposition
58 Endure
60 Animal fat
61 Part of a plot or lot
62 One with top billing
64 Letter before omega
65 Not yet scheduled: Abbr.
Solution