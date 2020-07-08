Learning Chinese

exam admission certificate/ 准考证/ (zhǔnkǎozhènɡ)A: Parents are really nervous recently. The epidemic hasn't completely passed, while the college entrance examination that was postponed to mid-July is finally here.最近家长们都很紧张啊,疫情还没完全过去,推迟到7月中旬的高考终于到了。(zuìjìn jiāchánɡmén dōuhěn jǐnzhānɡa, yìqínɡ háiméi wánquán ɡuòqù, tuīchídào qīyuèzhōnɡxúnde ɡāokǎo zhōnɡyú dàole.)B: Yup. I'm nervous for them. I saw news that said that a careless mom in Xiangyang, Hubei Province took her son's and two of his classmates' books as well as the exam admission certificates that were stuck in them and, thinking they were scrap, sold them to a waste reclamation man who was passing by. The parents immediately went to the reclamation depot to look for them, but the scrap has already been taken away.是啊,我都替他们紧张,但是也有心大的家长。 我看到新闻说有湖北襄阳一位粗心的妈妈把孩子和其同学等三人夹在书本内的准考证,当作废品卖给一路过收废品的男子。家长急忙到废品站寻找,但废品已被打包拉走了。(shìa, wǒdōutì tāmén jǐnzhānɡ, dànshì yěyǒu xīndàde jiāchánɡ. wǒkàndào xīnwénshuō yǒu húběixiānɡyánɡ yīwèi cūxīnde māmā bǎháizǐ héqítónɡxuéděnɡ sānrén jiāzài shūběnnèide zhǔnkǎozhènɡ, dānɡzuò fèipǐn màiɡěiyīlùɡuò shōufèipǐnde nánzǐ. jiāchánɡ jímánɡ dàofèipǐnzhàn xúnzhǎo, dàn fèipǐnyǐbèi dǎbāo lāzǒule. )A: Ah! This really wasn't the time to sell scrap! There would have been plenty of time to sell them after the examination! And how much could that scrap be worth anyhow?啊？这废品卖的可真不是时候,她要等高考结束后再卖也来得及啊！而且废品能值几个钱啊？(a? zhèfèipǐn màide kězhēnbùshì shíhòu, tāyào děnɡ ɡāokǎojiéshùhòu zàimài yěláidéjía. érqiě fèipǐn nénɡzhí jǐɡèqiánā?)

Illustration: Liu Xidan/GT