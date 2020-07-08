Student carried on stretcher to exam site after appendectomy





A gaokao candidate in Dangshan, East China's Anhui Province, is taken on a stretcher by local police to his exam site on Tuesday. Photo: Screenshot of Haokan video





A gaokao candidate in Dangshan, East China's Anhui Province, was taken on a stretcher by local police to his exam site on Tuesday, as he was barely able to walk due to an appendectomy the previous day.



After being carried all the way from the gate to the test room on the fourth floor, the student, who was unable to talk due to his health problems, made a fist sign to show his gratitude and respect, according to a video posted by Toutiao News.



Despite having a hard time walking, the student was able to sit, which was why he insisted on taking the exam right after the surgery, a police officer told the media.



The video has received more than 13 million views on social platform Sina Weibo.



One Weibo user joked that the student looked like a martial arts hero when he made the fist salute.



"At least he has a different story to tell when he gets old," commented another netizen.



