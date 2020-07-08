VR, robots and drones – high-tech programs showcased in on-could graduation ceremonies of Chinese universities amid epidemic

400 drones performed a light show on the night of June 30 to bid farewell to graduates of Fudan University of Shanghai on June 30 Photo: screenshot of cns video

Though many students could not enjoy their last moments of university life on campus due to the COVID-19 prevention request, several Chinese universities have arranged special on-cloud e graduation ceremonies featuring the application of self-developed high tech programs so students can have beautiful memories.The Beijing Institute of Technology's national defense studies adopted computing virtual simulation technology to realize a 360-degree first-perspective scene of awarding degrees in its graduation ceremony, which was held on Wednesday morning.Through the VR video, shot by an 8K camera, students could experience walking on the stage, shaking hands with the headmaster and having their tassel shifted, according to the WeChat account of the Beijing Institute of Technology.Moreover, the school's technology team input the 7,000 graduates' portraits into the computing virtual system and generated their graduation photo with the headmaster.

Generated graduation photo with the headmaster of the Beijing Institute of Technology

More than 400 drones performed a light show on the night of June 30 to bid farewell to graduates of Fudan University of Shanghai. The drones flew to compose patterns of graduation caps and words such as "Love" and "Fudan University."Several universities broadcast their graduation ceremony online. The livestream ceremony of Beihang University in Beijing on June 29 was viewed more than 2 million times. Schools such as Central Conservatory of Music and Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications used 5G technology to conduct graduation ceremonies.The Nanjing University of Posts and Telecommunications in East China's Jiangsu Province used robots, whose heads were monitors that showed graduates throughout the livestream, in the ceremony in late May.

The Nanjing University of Posts and Telecommunications in East China's Jiangsu Province used robots, whose heads were monitors that showed graduates throughout the livestream, in the ceremony in late May.

A video of two robots in graduation caps and gowns receiving certificates from the headmaster went viral online with netizens praising the comic relief added by the robots."I would laugh my head off there instead of staring at the camera," a netizen commented.Global Times