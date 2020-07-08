Last minute luck: candidate’s admission ticket found in trash bin

Two traffic police in Kunming, Southwest China's Yunnan Province hellp a gaokao candidate to find his lost admission ticket to the exam site on Tuesday. Photo: screenshot of a video posted by People's Daily

A gaokao candidate in Kunming, Southwest China's Yunnan Province, nearly missed his test after losing his admission ticket and ID card on Tuesday, but fortunately, traffic police took quick action in searching along the street and finally found the documents in a trash bin.

He was eventually able to enter the test room 30 seconds before it closed.

Losing admission documents happens all the time among careless candidates during China's gaokao season, but sometimes invigilators can be careless too. One invigilator for a gaokao test in Ya'an, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, amused Chinese netizens on Tuesday after leaving her admission ticket at home.

Once again, the traffic police saved the day by driving her back home and getting the ticket one hour before the test started.

Many netizens joked that she must have forgotten to bring her admission ticket for gaokao many years ago, and has now grown up. "The student who forgot her certificate finally becomes a teacher," one netizen commented.