Outdoor artificial ‘air-conditioner’ set up at exam site

Gaokao candidates in Northwest China's Shaanxi Province stand in a queue on Tuesday at the waiting area with more than 200 buckets of ice placed along both sides of the path. Photo: screenshot of a video posted by The Paper.





One gaokao examination site in Northwest Shaanxi Province tried to make candidates more comfortable by placing more than 200 buckets of ice at an outdoor waiting area on Tuesday, when local temperatures reached 34 C.

In a video clip uploaded onto Weibo, candidates were seen standing in a queue on an approximately 50-meter-long path. The path had been fitted with sunshades, and the ice buckets were neatly placed along both sides of the path.

In the video, the parent of one candidate said the idea to put out ice buckets was heartwarming, as he believed it would help create a comfortable and friendly environment for the candidates.

The site's thoughtful arrangements also won praise from Weibo users. "Good idea to place this artificial air-conditioner outdoors to make candidates calm and concentrated," one user wrote, adding that it's easy to feel irritable and distracted in such high temperatures.