Russia firmly backs China's efforts to safeguard national security in Hong Kong: Putin

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/7/8 19:38:12

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the ceremony of presenting credentials at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on February 5. Photo: Xinhua


 
 
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that his country firmly supports China's efforts to safeguard national security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

During a phone conversation with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, Putin said the Russian side opposes all kinds of provocative actions that violate China's sovereignty, and believes China is fully capable of ensuring long-term prosperity and stability in Hong Kong.

