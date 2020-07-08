Territorial Integrity Breach May Become Punishable by 10 Years in Prison, Russian Lawmaker Says

File Photo: Xinhua

Russia will amend its criminal code, with a ten-year prison sentence suggested for breaching the territorial integrity of the country, Pavel Krashennikov, the head of the Russian lower house's constitutional legislation committee, said Wednesday."Since the constitution now includes a direct ban on alienating any part of the Russian territory or any other actions aiming to breach the territorial integrity, we suggest amending the criminal code by a new article 280.2 'Breaching territorial integrity of the Russian Federation.' A prison sentence between six and ten years is suggested as punishment," Krashennikov said.Calls for breaching Russia's territorial integrity may be punished by a fine of up to 300,000 rubles ($4,128).Repeat offence may be punished by up to 400,000 rubles in fines or up to four years in prison.