Xin'an River Reservoir opens all spillways to lower crest of local floods

A staff member inspects equipment as water gushes out from spillways at Xin'an River Reservoir in east China's Zhejiang Province, July 8, 2020. The Xin'an River Reservoir, an important flood control project in the upper reaches of the Qiantang River, has opened all nine of its spillways to lower the crest of local floods Wednesday morning. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

