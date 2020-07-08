



Photo taken on July 8, 2020 shows the "mini" vintage cars exhibited in a hall of Austrian auctioneer Dorotheum in Vienna, Austria. Vienna's Dorotheum will hold an auction of "mini" vintage cars on Friday, and the public can visit them in Dorotheum Motor Vehicle Centre for free from Monday to Friday. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)

Visitors view "mini" vintage cars exhibited in a hall of Austrian auctioneer Dorotheum in Vienna, Austria, July 8, 2020. Vienna's Dorotheum will hold an auction of "mini" vintage cars on Friday, and the public can visit them in Dorotheum Motor Vehicle Centre for free from Monday to Friday. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)

