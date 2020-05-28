China, Russia reaffirm mutual support on core interests, sovereignty

Photo: Xinhua



Chosen with trust

Chinese and Russian leaders exchanged support for each other on safeguarding sovereignty and security and opposing external intervention during a Wednesday phone conversation, which covered issues such as China's newly adopted national security law for Hong Kong and Russia's recently passed amended constitution.Analysts said that the two big powers' maintaining their core interests with each other's support is a symbol of "mutual trust and strategic cooperation." They noted that although the US has been trying to interfere, Russia has shown that it gives priority to the China-Russia ties, which will not be shaken by small waves, as what happened in the past.Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday during his telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin that the Chinese side is willing to continue working with the Russian side in firmly supporting each other, and rejecting external sabotage and intervention, the Xinhua News Agency reported.Xi said China is ready to keep working with Russia to preserve their respective rights of sovereignty, security and development, and will safeguard their shared interests.Putin said that Russia firmly supports China's efforts to safeguard national security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. He said the Russian side opposes all kinds of provocative actions that violate China's sovereignty, and believes China is fully capable of ensuring long-term prosperity and stability in Hong Kong.Putin said that Russia recently passed the amended constitution with high votes, which will serve to maintain long-term political stability in Russia and better safeguard national sovereignty and oppose external interference.He noted that both China and Russia value their sovereignty and security, and firmly support each other.Xi also said that China will, as always, firmly support Russia's development path that fits its own national conditions and staunchly support Russia in accelerating its development and revitalization.Expressing support for each other on international and domestic matters is a symbol of China-Russia high-level mutual trust and strategic cooperation, Yang Jin, an associate research fellow at the Institute of Russian, Eastern European and Central Asian Studies under the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Wednesday."China's national security legislation for Hong Kong and the Russian Constitution amendment are the significant domestic events for the two countries. These two events have reflected the real will of the people, and went through the legitimate and democratic processes of the two countries, but both received groundless and irresponsible criticism from the West," Yang said.The top leaders of China and Russia would assure that the bilateral relations run smoothly. Their conversation shows the two countries support each other's core interests, Cui Heng, a post-doctorate researcher at the Centre for Russian Studies of East China Normal University, told the Global Times on Wednesday."When the external pressure becomes heaviest unprecedented, China-Russia relations serve as a stabilizer," he said.China and Russia have supported and defended each other against unreasonable attacks and slander by certain countries since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, forging an impregnable fortress against the "political virus," Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at a press conference on the sidelines of the annual national legislative session on May 24.Putin on Friday signed a decree on the official publication of the country's amended constitution after it was approved in a referendum. The amendments take effect on July 4. Under the updated constitution, Putin will be allowed to participate in the 2024 presidential race, while more power will be given to the parliament, according to Xinhua.China and Russia are providing significant international support from major global powers to each other as they are facing the same threats from the West, Yang said, adding that although the US is trying to attract Russia to join its campaign to isolate China, Putin is very clear that the West is never trustworthy. The Trump administration is planning to hold a "G7+" summit in Washington and invite non-G7 countries, including Russia, to discuss international affairs. This includes how to deal with China in the future. But Russia has rejected the invitation, and Germany even said it won't attend the summit.Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov on Saturday said that the idea of holding an expanded G7 summit is flawed, since it is impossible to discuss any issues in the modern world without China, TASS reported.Yang said according to the historical memories and experiences of Russian leaders, they knew the US or the West makes only empty promises, and Russia has been betrayed many times after the Cold War."The sanctions imposed by the West against Russia after the Crimea incident remain, so how could Putin choose to join the West to isolate China? Because of the common threats and mutual needs, as well as the current structure of international relations, China-Russia ties are unshakable and unbreakable," Yang noted.

Staff put the parcels from the cross-border e-commerce businesses onto a conveyor belt at the Changsha Huanghua International Airport in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, May 28, 2020. An airplane carrying almost 40,000 parcels from the cross-border e-commerce businesses departed from Changsha to Moscow, Russia on Thursday. This was the maiden flight of the regular freight air route on the cross-border e-commerce to Russia, signifying the operation of such a route in Hunan. Operated three times a week, the route will serve as a direct link between the e-commerce businesses to Russian consumers, which will shorten the delivery time of commodities made in Hunan from previously over 20 days to about 10 days. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Small waves