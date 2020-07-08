Chinese display producer BOE expands flexible screen production

A large panel display showcased inside the BOE Mianyang plant Photo: Chu Daye/GT

Panel display-maker BOE announced Tuesday the completion of the main production line for its 6th-generation self-developed AMOLED flexible display panel in Southwest China's Chongqing, which is expected to be put into use in 2021.With total investment of 46.5 billion ($6.6 billion) yuan, and designed with total production capacity of 48,000 glass substrates per month, the production line will make products mainly used for mobile phones and vehicles, as well as flexible display products, according to the company.The company developed its own active electroluminescence AMOLED technology to produce flexible displays, the Global Times learned.BOE has already built its presence in the high-end display sector with two other production lines in Chengdu and Mianyang in Southwest China's Sichuan Province.BOE's OLED products have strong growth momentum, with shipments in 2019 increasing seven times compared with the same period of last year.High-end flexible mobile phones equipped with BOE's OLED screens, such as Huawei, Motorola, LG, OPPO and Nubia, have already been produced and launched, the Global Times learned.Fu Liang, a Beijing-based telecom industry expert, told the Global Times Wednesday that folding display panels can be adopted in many sectors but mostly in mobile products where the technology is more advanced."The biggest problem with the folding display panel at the moment is not the technology but the production cost, which is still far higher than for ordinary screens," Fu said, adding that this might be one important reason why BOE is launching more production lines in a bid to reduce the costs.The flexible AMOLED display panel shipments by Samsung Display, BOE and LGD rank as the top three globally. BOE's display panel shipments ranked first in the Chinese mainland with a market share of 86.7 percent, according to a study of global AMOLED smartphone panel shipments for 2019 by market research company Sigmaintell in February.