A man walks past the outdoor dining area of restaurants in Manhattan of New York City, the United States, on July 6, 2020. New York City, once the epicenter of the COVID-19 crisis in the United States, entered phase three of reopening on Monday without resuming indoor dining. Personal care services, such as nail salons and massage parlors, are allowed to reopen after nearly four months of closure. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the US hits 3 million on Wednesday: Johns Hopkins University