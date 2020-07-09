Dangdang's ousted co-founder in police custody after break-in: report

Photo: cnsphoto

Li Guoqing, the ousted co-founder of Beijing-based e-commerce platform Dangdang, is in police custody after reports of a break-in at the company's office on Tuesday, as the lengthy power struggle over control of the company continues, media reports said on Wednesday.Li and his wife Yu Yu are fighting over control of Dangdang, and a bitter and public divorce. Li said on his Sina Weibo account on Wednesday night that he was summoned by the police in a compulsory manner, and said he will take whatever punishment lies ahead.Beijing police confirmed they have taken a man surnamed Li, 55, into custody for breaking into a company office, forcing open a locker and restricting the personal freedom of other citizens in Chaoyang district. Three other people connected to the case are also in police custody.A post on the company's Weibo account on Tuesday, claimed Li led more than 20 people to break into the company office, where they pried open multiple safes and took away documents. The police were called after the incident.Global Times