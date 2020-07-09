Chinese FM 'not surprised' if rumormongers will be sued

Foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian is making remarks at a routine press briefing on July 8. Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Thursday said it would not be surprised if China sues Adrian Zenz and the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI), that have long been publishing and disseminating disinformation about China.The two entities have consistently fabricated lies related to China to slander the country. Their remarks have already been rejected by facts and truth and been proven to be false, said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian at Thursday's routine press brief.It is common sense that malicious libel and slander should be condemned and held accountable, Zhao said, adding that Zenz should not be afraid of being targeted if he has not lied.Zhao's comments came in response to a question about media reports that said the Chinese side is considering suing rumor-mongering individuals and think tanks for libel."I am not surprised if the report is confirmed," Zhao said, noting that Chinese and foreign media have exposed many times who is behind Zenz and ASPI."I advise the involved parties to turn back and rectify their wrongdoings, as he who is unjust is doomed to destruction," Zhao said.Global Times