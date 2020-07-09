Will US pull out of UN in future?

By Zhang Tengjun Source: Global Times Published: 2020/7/9 20:18:40

By withdrawing from the WHO, the Trump administration wants to smear it as a scapegoat for the raging spread of COVID-19 in the US.



Many US politicians have also targeted the United Nations (UN). For example, US congressman Mike Rogers said in 2017 that the US' participation in the UN "should end immediately." In the next few months before the 2020 presidential election, if Trump thinks it will benefit his reelection, he may even pull the US out of the UN.



However, if Trump really threatens to withdraw from the UN, it is unlikely that American people will support him. Trump's threats are persuasive only to his loyal supporters. A wider range of Americans may hold reservations about the possible US withdrawal from the UN, and may even voice their powerful opposition against it.



There have been many internal problems in the US, and it is difficult for the Trump administration to pass the buck to the UN. Playing such a card may not benefit Trump at all.



The Trump administration has always been unwilling to participate too much in international affairs. Trump believes the US does not get as much as it gives in the sphere of international affairs. Based on this calculating mind-set, he believes that becoming a member of international organizations hurts the interests of the US. Withdrawing from international organizations is also Trump's bravado to show the US' importance and an attempt to maintain the country's global status in a multilateral world.



If the US really withdraws from the UN in the future, this means the UN system - launched and led by the US and other Western countries since 1945 - will lose the support of an important founding member state. This will seriously undermine and impact the power of the organization, especially when considering that it is headquartered in New York City.



If the US withdraws from the UN and turns to form a small group of countries to build a new system, the UN's effectiveness and operation will face a serious blow. The US, obviously, can act more unscrupulously on the global stage if this happens. This will further affect peace and stability worldwide.



Rather than completely withdrawing from the UN, it may be more realistic for the US to try to reform the UN and shape it into an organization more in line with the US' vision and interests - just as it tried to do with the WHO and WTO. The US has always wanted to reform the UN and to have much more say in the organization. This is what previous US administrations had tried to do. But the Trump administration has adopted a more direct and radical approach.



It is very likely that the US will continue to stay in the UN system. Meanwhile, Washington will proactively seek reforms in the organization in order to bring the US broader benefits. It is also likely to reshape the international system - in a destructive way - which is more in line with the US' interests. If the US fails to rebuild the system, it may threaten to withdraw from it, and completely become a destroyer of the current structure of international relations.



The author is an assistant research fellow at the China Institute of International Studies. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn

