Increasing number of HK residents support national security law: poll

A group of Hong Kong residents celebrate the passage of the national security law for Hong Kong and mark the 23rd anniversary of Hong Kong returning to China in Causeway Bay on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua

A latest poll showed that two-thirds of Hong Kong residents support the national security law for Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), a 9 percent rise compared to the previous month.The Hong Kong Research Association, a nonprofit opinion survey organization, carried out telephone interviews from July 2-5 with 1,097 Hong Kong residents aged 18 or above, and released the results on Wednesday.Among those surveyed, 66 percent showed "support" or "strong support" for the imposition and enactment of the national security law for Hong Kong.Sixty-three percent welcome the set-up of the Office for Safeguarding National Security of the Central People's Government in HKSAR, and nearly 80 percent said the implementation of the national security law would not have a negative impact on the international financial hub.Sixty-two percent expressed "support" or "strong support" that the vast majority of cases related to the new law will be heard in Hong Kong, and that the central government retains direct jurisdiction over a small number of key cases. The same number expressed "strong support" or "support" for the appointment of judges by the Hong Kong chief executive for cases involving national security.More than 60 percent believe that it is unreasonable for the US to impose sanctions on Hong Kong over the law.The association noted prosperity and security are the expectations of Hong Kong residents, and that only in a secure and stable environment can the rights and freedom enjoyed by Hong Kong people be guaranteed.Leo Chan, a 26-year-old Hong Kong resident, told the Global Times on Thursday that besides plugging legislative loopholes, the law is also educational, and Chan has full confidence in the peace and stability of Hong Kong in the future."Rioters and secessionists have set destructive examples for children and brought chaos to the city. But I don't think it can happen again," Chan said.The Hong Kong police force will reorganize its anti-riot squad, and about 3,500 riot police officers are expected to leave the squad and return to their previous posts, as the riots and violence in the city have subsided after the enactment of the national security law for Hong Kong, media reported. Hong Kong Police Commissioner Chris Tang Ping-keung said on Monday that the national security legislation has been a great deterrent to riots.The research association said it will suggest that the HKSAR government strengthen publicity, education and promotion of the national security law, and increase public understanding and support for the law.The Hong Kong Research Association regularly conducts research and surveys on topics such as politics, social policy, economy, people's livelihood and international affairs.