Making companies' country of origin a criteria for market entry unacceptable: China's EU Chamber of Commerce

File photo taken on Jan. 28, 2020 shows a Huawei 5G mobile phone testing speed in Huawei 5G Innovation and Experience Center in London, Britain. Photo:Xinhua

China's Chamber of Commerce in the EU said it is unacceptable that some EU countries are making a company's country of origin a standard for market entry."EU members are not making decision's based on technological standards. They label non-EU technology suppliers and list them as 'high-risk' companies based on prejudice," the Chamber said in a statement, noting that the business group is deeply concerned about the issue.Such moves could magnify uncertainties and threaten companies' survival and prospects in EU market, the Chamber's statement read.How the EU deals with 5G-related security issues could, to a larger extent, adversely impact the industrial chain and Chinese companies, suggested the Chamber.The comment comes after the European Commission issued the EU toolbox on 5G cyber security in January. The toolbox suggested member countries apply restrictions on suppliers that are considered to be high risk, which industry observers say discriminates against non-EU telecom operators. Some EU members have been implementing the security toolbox strategies.In the statement, the Chinese Chamber urged the EU to deepen cooperation with China in the 5G sector in order to achieve a win-win result. China is able to ensure safety and competitive pricing during EU's digital transformation process and help its members diversify the 5G supply chain, it noted.Chinese firms have created jobs around the globe, and no fewer than US and European firms. In Europe, leading Chinese 5G telecom services providers Huawei and ZTE have created about 20,000 local jobs and 300,000 indirect jobs, the Chamber's statement noted.The European Commission is scheduled to evaluate how member countries are implementing the 5G security toolbox before October 1 and decide if further action is needed. It is not clear whether the plan remains on schedule due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.