Fight between colleges and govt drags US into deeper quagmire

Over 60 US universities attend the forum to attract Chinese students in Chengdu, Sichuan Province on March 23, 2018. Photo: VCG

The fight between US universities and the US government over its "reckless, cruel" visa rules for foreign students is victimizing Chinese students, a major source of revenue for the US education market, and seemingly dragging the country, which just saw confirmed COVID-19 cases surpass 3 million into a deeper quagmire.The policy, coming at a time when the US has thrown down the gauntlet to China by sending military aircraft frequently near China's coastal regions and continuing to stick its nose into China's internal affairs, caused great uncertainty to roughly 370,000 Chinese students who study in the country.Some Chinese students reached by the Global Times on Thursday said that they appreciated their schools standing together with them, but such policies, along with the messed-up battle against the pandemic in the US, has disappointed them and reinforced their decision to return to China after graduation.With the hashtag "Student Ban" trending on social media platforms, the Trump administration's visa regulations also appear to be affecting students who are planning to apply for US schools as several parents claimed that it would be probably better to send their children to other countries like Japan or Singapore.When the two giants clash, small companies are getting caught in the crossfire, in a bitter joke, Chinese students described themselves as victims of a "clash of two titans." Insiders in the overseas study industry and experts slammed the Trump administration for using students as leverage to create a favorable atmosphere for his election in fall and suggested the students, when the new rules begin to take effect, sue the US colleges and government.

Photo taken on May 29, 2020 shows the live broadcast of U.S. President Donald Trump speaking at a press conference at the White House in Washington D.C., the United States. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

Go back home

Political pawns

Parents consult with admission officers from US universities at the China International Education Exhibition in Beijing in October. Photo: VCG