Mainland students feel safer in HK after national security law

The National Security Law for Hong Kong (NSL) has safeguarded Hong Kong's social stability, which has also reassured students from Chinese mainland who want to study in Hong Kong.They expressed hope that Hong Kong's integration into the Greater Bay Area will bring more opportunities for their study and employment."Inquiries of mainland students toward Hong Kong institutions have recently raised by about 15 percent," Stary Chan, CEO of LXBIRD.COM & HKOK app, a Hong Kong-based company which provides overseas study consultation service and owns the largest Internet platform for international students in Hong Kong, told the Global Times."When the law is expected to be introduced, parents who had previously given little thought to Hong Kong changed their minds and started to learn about Hong Kong institutions," she said.Lin, a mother from Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province whose daughter is attending the national college entrance examinations this year and applied for the University of Hong Kong, is no longer concerned about violent protests after hearing the enactment of NSL for HK."Hong Kong has specific laws to govern the riots that split the country. I believe the Hong Kong government has the ability to gradually stabilize the society and restore it to the previous state," she told the Global Times.According to the QS world university ranking 2020 released on June 19, five universities in Hong Kong rank within Top 100 around the world.Bright futureSome graduates from Chinese mainland have rejected offers from universities in foreign countries because of epidemic and visa restrictions, and choose Hong Kong for prosperous future which is safeguarded by the NSL.Huang Lei, a 22-year-old fresh graduate of Wuhan University, rejected the offer of Baylor University at Texas, in the US, and plans to start his PhD degree at the City University of Hong Kong this fall.Huang's academic interest is in Artificial Intelligence. He learned the United States is very strict in the visa examination of PhD students in this field.The US government suspended entry of non-immigrants such as students and researchers from China on June 1.

"I have heard that some Chinese students haven't got a visa for several years," he said.The US restricts Chinese students more, especially those studying high-tech subjects. Huang also worries he cannot find a good job because of recent US working visa restrictions.The largest death toll from COVID-19, social instability and discrimination also keep Huang away from the US. "The US cannot protect the life of its own citizens, let alone foreign students."Huang hopes the law will bring Hong Kong deeper integration and cooperation with the Chinese mainland, especially the Greater Bay Area, which provides him more internship opportunities at top IT companies.Dandan (pseudonym), a 23-year-old woman from Northeast China who will study in film, television and digital media production in Hong Kong Baptist University in September also has more confidence in Hong Kong.Dandan said that NSL will improve the quality and efficiency of her study, as practical lessons account for 70% in her major.Due to last year's riots, some practical classes, such as field filming, were hastily closed or taken online, severely compromising the quality of the courses.More than 2,600 people and nearly 110 organizations from the Hong Kong cultural and entertainment industry issued a joint statement, declaring they fully understand that safeguarding national security is vital to Hong Kong.