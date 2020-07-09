Flight carrying Germans working in China arrives in Qingdao

A flight carrying German business travelers from Frankfurt, jointly arranged by German Chamber of Commerce in China, German diplomatic missions, and Lufthansa airlines, landed in Tianjin at 11:45 am on May 30, 2020. Photo: Courtesy of Lufthansa Group

German managers, employees and their families arrived in China to resume their careers on Thursday, showing the accelerating pace of a return to business as the COVID-19 pandemic ebbs in China.The flight landed at Qingdao Liuting International Airport on Thursday, according to the German Chamber of Commerce in China.This is the third chartered flight arranged by the Chamber, German diplomatic missions in China and Lufthansa Airlines.The first flight carrying 200 managers and employees of German companies and their family members landed at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on June 4. A similar flight arrived in North China's Tianjin Municipality at the end of May. One asymptomatic passenger tested positive for the coronavirus upon arrival."We have recently surveyed our member companies in China, and we know that the economic effects of international travel restrictions are the most frequently mentioned issue for German businesses in China," said Jens Hildebrandt, Executive Director of the German Chamber of Commerce in North China."Overall, the pandemic remains an enormous challenge for the German economy abroad. Economic relations and exchanges are suffering, and only a few urgently needed specialists for investment projects or technical ramp-ups have been able to come to China for short-term stays so far," he added.A survey by the Chamber in May showed about 2,000 to 2,500 German experts, employees and their families want to return to China.The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), China's top civil aviation regulator, said in June that it would increase the number of flights from certain countries that meet specific anti-viral requirements and related criteria, as the demand for business and other travel to China is skyrocketing due to an accelerating pace of work resumption following the COVID-19 pandemic.Global Times