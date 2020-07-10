Esports jobs keep fresh grads running

Illustrations: Xia Qing/GT

Every summer, there are many fresh graduates flooding into workplaces. In China, universities undertake calculations about their graduates' employment rates. According to an official document, playing esports games will now be counted as a job. This news has sparked heated discussion among Chinese netizens. Some argue playing esports games cannot be labeled as a kind of job. In their eyes, esports is a highly addictive hobby that drains one's will to make progress. This is a kind of prejudice. Like other sports, playing esports can improve participants' capability of thinking. It can also enhance coordination and advance their teamwork spirit. According to official statistics, the income of esports players is roughly one to three times higher than that of average workers. It is estimated the demand for esports talents will create nearly 2 million jobs over the next five years. Esports has actually become an industry with high pay and promising prospects. In the internet era, many non-traditional occupations are springing up. Our minds must keep up with the times.