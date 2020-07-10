Dongfeng Mengshi off-road vehicles maneuver in Gobi desert

A convoy of Dongfeng Mengshi off-road 4×4 vehicles attached to a brigade of the PLA Air Force airborne troops is en route to a designated training field through the northwest China’s Gobi desert for a comprehensive tactical training exercise on subjects such as battlefield maneuver, coordinated commanding, and path-finding reconnaissance lately. Photo:China Military

A convoy of off-road 8×8 military vehicles attached to a brigade of the PLA Air Force airborne troops is en route to a designated training field through the northwest China’s Gobi desert for a comprehensive tactical training exercise on subjects such as battlefield maneuver, coordinated command, and path-finding reconnaissance lately. Photo:China Military

A soldier assigned to a brigade of the PLA Air Force airborne troops fires at a mock target with a vehicle-mounted machine gun as the off-road 8×8 military vehicle advance in speed through the northwest China’s Gobi desert for a comprehensive tactical training exercise on subjects such as battlefield maneuver, coordinated command, and path-finding reconnaissance lately. Photo:China Military

A soldier assigned to a brigade of the PLA Air Force airborne troops fires at a mock target with a vehicle-mounted machine gun as the off-road 8×8 military vehicle advance in speed through the northwest China’s Gobi desert for a comprehensive tactical training exercise on subjects such as battlefield maneuver, coordinated command, and path-finding reconnaissance lately.Photo:China Military