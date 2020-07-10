Rescue and relief works under way after torrential rains in Xiangshuitan Township of Poyang County

Aerial photo taken on July 9, 2020 shows an area of affected field in Xiangshuitan Township of Poyang County, east China's Jiangxi Province. Several townships in Poyang County have been inundated due to continuous torrential rains. Local authorities of the county have been making all-out efforts into rescue and relief works.Photo:Xinhua

Rescuers help people transfer supplies in Xiangshuitan Township of Poyang County, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 9, 2020. Several townships in Poyang County have been inundated due to continuous torrential rains. Local authorities of the county have been making all-out efforts into rescue and relief works.Photo:Xinhua

A staff member moves articles at the building of local government of Xiangshuitan Township in Poyang County, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 9, 2020. Several townships in Poyang County have been inundated due to continuous torrential rains. Local authorities of the county have been making all-out efforts into rescue and relief works.Photo:Xinhua

Sanitation workers clean a street in Xiangshuitan Township of Poyang County, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 9, 2020. Several townships in Poyang County have been inundated due to continuous torrential rains. Local authorities of the county have been making all-out efforts into rescue and relief works.Photo:Xinhua