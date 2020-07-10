Shantou-Jiexi expressway under construction

Aerial photo taken on July 9, 2020 shows a view of the Shantou-Jiexi expressway in Shantou City, south China's Guangdong Province. The Shantou-Jiexi expressway, linking Shantou City and Jiexi County in south China's Guangdong Province, is under construction. With a length of 86.5 kilometers, the expressway will further shorten the road distance between the eastern part of Guangdong and the Pearl River Delta, and strengthen economic ties between the two regions.Photo:Xinhua

