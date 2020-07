Door-to-door tests for suspected COVID-19 cases carried out in Argentina

Medical workers inquire about the health status of a citizen in Buenos Aires, Argentina, July 8, 2020. Door-to-door tests for suspected COVID-19 cases were carried out in Buenos Aires.Photo:Xinhua

