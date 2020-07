Parrot-training show held in Kuwait

Parrots are seen during a parrot-training show in Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governorate, Kuwait, July 9, 2020.Photo:Xinhua

A bird lover trains parrots during a parrot-training show in Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governorate, Kuwait, July 9, 2020.Photo:Xinhua

A bird lover poses with parrots during a parrot-training show in Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governorate, Kuwait, July 9, 2020.Photo:Xinhua

A bird lover trains parrots during a parrot-training show in Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governorate, Kuwait, July 9, 2020.Photo:Xinhua

A bird lover trains parrots during a parrot-training show in Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governorate, Kuwait, July 9, 2020.Photo:Xinhua