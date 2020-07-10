CAAC announces the fourth flight suspension against imported COVID-19 cases

Photo: VCG

The civil aviation regulator of China on Friday announced a one-week suspension for Air China flight CA910 from Moscow to Beijing, effective from July 13.It is the fourth suspension after China launched its "circuit breaker" policy for airlines carrying passengers infected with COVID-19.The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said it will suspend Air China flight CA910, its first entrance point being Shenyang, Northwest China's Liaoning Province, after more than five passengers on that flight tested positive for COVID-19 on July 4.Russia registered 6,509 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking its total number of cases to 707,301, the country's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Thursday, according to Xinhua News Agency.Four days ago, on Monday, the CAAC suspended the US-Bangla Airlines flight from Dhaka in Bangladesh to Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong Province, for one week.It was the first penalty for an international airline after the CAAC announced a "punishment and reward" system for inbound flights on June 4 in a bid to prevent imported cases.The first suspension order was on June 14, as the CAAC announced it would suspend China Southern Airlines flight CZ392 from Dhaka, Bangladesh, to Guangzhou, for a total of four weeks after 17 passengers tested positive for COVID-19.On July 1, CAAC suspended Sichuan Airlines flight 3U8392 from Cairo in Egypt, to Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, for one week, starting on July 6 after six passengers tested positive for COVID-19 on June 27.