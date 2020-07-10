White Mongolian horses at breeding base in Inner Mongolia

Photo taken on June 28, 2020 shows white Mongolian horses at a breeding base in West Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 28, 2020. The total number of white Mongolian horses at the West Ujimqin Banner, known as home to this species of horses, has exceeded 6,000 at present.Photo:Xinhua

A 74-year-old man rides a white Mongolian horse in West Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 29, 2020. The total number of white Mongolian horses at the West Ujimqin Banner, known as home to this species of horses, has exceeded 6,000 at present.Photo:Xinhua

