COVID-19 cases surpass 800,000-mark in India, total deaths at 22,123

An Indian health worker takes a swab sample of a policeman, as new cases of COVID-19 were reported from a police station in Bangalore, India, June 16, 2020. (Str/Xinhua)

The total number of COVID-19 cases surpassed the 800,000-mark in India on Saturday, reaching 820,916, even as the total deaths stood at 22,123, said the data released by the federal health ministry a short while ago.According to the ministry data, 519 new deaths due to COVID-19 besides fresh 27,114 positive cases were reported during the past 24 hours across the country, taking the number of deaths to 22,123 and total cases to 820,916.This is said to be the highest single day spike in terms of new COVID-19 cases in the country so far."As on 8:00 am (local time) Saturday, 22,123 deaths related to novel Coronavirus have been recorded in the country," read the information released by the ministry.On Friday morning, the number of COVID-19 cases in the country was 793,802, and the death toll was 21,604.According to the ministry officials, so far 515,386 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement."The number of active cases in the country right now is 283,407," read the information.Presently the country has entered Unlock 2.0 phase, though restrictions remain in full force inside the COVID-19 Containment Zones.Last week the country's civil aviation watchdog, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), announced commercial international flights to and from India shall remain suspended until July 31.Uttar Pradesh, the country's biggest state in terms of population, is observing a weekend lockdown from last night till Monday morning, to cut the chain of transmission of COVID-19.