Chinese envoy to Germany urges end to HK meddling as reckless US hostility to China raises global concerns

Hong Kong citizens on Tuesday gather to support the National Security Law for Hong Kong. Photo: cnsphoto

The Chinese Ambassador to Germany reiterated on Friday that the enactment of the national security law for Hong Kong is designed to deal with criminal acts that endanger national security and Hong Kong's affairs are purely China's internal affairs and China opposes external interference in any form, in an apparent move to dispel concerns among German politicians over Hong Kong related issues and a complex sentiment toward China fanned by Washington that also has divided Germany.Chinese observers believed that as Washington-led attacks against China over a number of issues including the newly enacted national security law for Hong Kong become increasingly reckless and unrestrained, it will eventually draw ire from rational voices within European countries.Wu Ken, the ambassador, stressed that the national security law for Hong Kong aims to better implement the principle of the "one country, two systems", as it is clearly written in law, during his meeting with Miguel Berger, State Secretary of the Federal Foreign Office of Germany on Friday.The move will enable Hong Kong residents to better exercise their rights and freedoms under the law in a safer environment, and the legitimate rights and interests of foreign enterprises, institutions and citizens will be protected under the law, Wu stressed.The response comes after some countries made groundless accusations and attacks against China in the name of supporting "freedom and democracy" of Hong Kong people.The foreign ministers of the US, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the EU's High Representative issued a joint statement on June 17 to deliver their complaints and warnings over the enforcement of the law.But rational voices appear, as some did not fall in line with Washington's brash and provocative desires to contain China.The increasingly irrational and unrestrained tone of US policy toward China raised global concerns, as observers suggested, with increasingly more people calling for objective and sober gestures toward China."It's easy and it gives you a good feeling inside if you use strong words, but we also know that this approach is often one that blocks every contact and every possible influence," German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said at the virtual European Union Defense Forum on Wednesday.She also made it clear that China remains an important partner for the EU in dealing with important issues, such as climate change and economic trade.Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov followed up to deliver his concerns at the international forum known as the Primakov Readings on Friday, saying that Russia is worried about the US stepping up accusations against China and hopes that the US won't cross the bottom line, Chinese state media CCTV reported.Lavrov said he hoped China and the US will resolve their differences through diplomacy, and called on the US to abandon its usual approach of defaming and attacking other countries, choose to negotiate, and recognize China as a power.Qu Bo, deputy director at the Institute of International Relations at China Foreign Affairs University, told the Global Times on Saturday that European countries have their own evaluation of foreign policy."European countries regard themselves as the center of civilized power in the Western world. Once the US begins to go on the contrary with the traditional values of Western civilization, the differences in values between itself and the countries across the Atlantic will become more obvious," Qu said.Qu foresees the Trump administration bringing more biased commentary against China for winning reelection, and that will bring more countries out to show their disagreement of the US' attitude."Especially later this year, more countries, including US' allies, might come out against its impulsive and intensified policies toward China, as the US is causing the international system and order to deteriorate," he said.