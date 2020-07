People participate in anti police brutality rally in Vancouver

People participate in the anti police brutality rally in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, July 11, 2020. Thousands of people in several cities in British Columbia took part in the anti police brutality rally on Saturday. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

People participate in the anti police brutality rally in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, July 11, 2020. Thousands of people in several cities in British Columbia took part in the anti police brutality rally on Saturday. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

People participate in the anti police brutality rally in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, July 11, 2020. Thousands of people in several cities in British Columbia took part in the anti police brutality rally on Saturday. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

People participate in the anti police brutality rally in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, July 11, 2020. Thousands of people in several cities in British Columbia took part in the anti police brutality rally on Saturday. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)