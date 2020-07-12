Heavy rainfall hits Rongshui in S China

Aerial photo taken on July 11, 2020 shows a river across the urban area being in spate after heavy rain in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The county was hit by heavy rainfall from July 10 to 11. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

