Farmers harvest early rice in Hunan

Aerial photo taken on July 11, 2020 shows farmers harvesting early rice with reapers in Taijiu Village of Taiyuan Township in Hengyang County, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Zhao Zhongzhi)

A farmer pours the harvested rice into a dryer at a cooperative in Gangkou Township in Yueyang County, central China's Hunan Province, July 11, 2020. The early rice in parts of Yueyang County was beaten down by strong wind and heavy rainfall. The local government organized farmers to rush to harvest early rice to minimize the loss due to the continuous severe convective weather recently. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Farmers load the harvested rice at Gangkou Township in Yueyang County, central China's Hunan Province, July 11, 2020. The early rice in parts of Yueyang County was beaten down by strong wind and heavy rainfall. The local government organized farmers to rush to harvest early rice to minimize the loss due to the continuous severe convective weather recently. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Aerial photo taken on July 11, 2020 shows a river across the farmland with high water level at Gangkou Township in Yueyang County, central China's Hunan Province. The early rice in parts of Yueyang County was beaten down by strong wind and heavy rainfall. The local government organized farmers to rush to harvest early rice to minimize the loss due to the continuous severe convective weather recently. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

A farmer harvests flattened rice with a reaper at Gangkou Township in Yueyang County, central China's Hunan Province, July 11, 2020. The early rice in parts of Yueyang County was beaten down by strong wind and heavy rainfall. The local government organized farmers to rush to harvest early rice to minimize the loss due to the continuous severe convective weather recently. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

