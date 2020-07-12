Jinxiu Yao Autonomous County develops village tourism

Aerial photo taken on July 10, 2020 shows tourists having fun at a family inn in Jinxiu Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. In recent years, taking advantages of natural environment and rich culture of Yao ethnic group, Jinxiu Yao Autonomous County has vigorously developed village tourism and built a number of mountain hostels with unique Yao characteristics, which have achieved good economic benefits. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

Aerial photo taken on July 11, 2020 shows a family inn in Jinxiu Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

Tourists practise calligraphy at a family inn in Jinxiu Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 10, 2020. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

Aerial photo taken on July 11, 2020 shows tourists walking at a family inn in Jinxiu Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

Tourists have fun at a family inn in Jinxiu Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 10, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)