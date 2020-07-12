2nd batch of people at high risk of exposure to Xinfadi market released from quarantine

A driver who finished quarantine leaves Xinfadi market in Fengtai District of Beijing, capital of China, July 11, 2020. From Saturday, the second batch of people at high risk of exposure to the Xinfadi market are released from quarantine. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

People who finished quarantine wait to get documents before leaving a designated quarantine site in Beijing, capital of China, July 11, 2020. From Saturday, the second batch of people at high risk of exposure to the Xinfadi market are released from quarantine. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

A woman who finished quarantine registers to get on a bus at a designated quarantine site in Beijing, capital of China, July 11, 2020. From Saturday, the second batch of people at high risk of exposure to the Xinfadi market are released from quarantine. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

People who finished quarantine wait for shuttle bus to retrieve their personal belongings at Xinfadi market in Fengtai District of Beijing, capital of China, July 11, 2020. From Saturday, the second batch of people at high risk of exposure to the Xinfadi market are released from quarantine. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

A staff member disinfects a car going out of the Xinfadi market in Fengtai District of Beijing, capital of China, July 11, 2020. From Saturday, the second batch of people at high risk of exposure to the Xinfadi market are released from quarantine. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Staff members disinfect a vehicle going out of the Xinfadi market in Fengtai District of Beijing, capital of China, July 11, 2020. From Saturday, the second batch of people at high risk of exposure to the Xinfadi market are released from quarantine. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)