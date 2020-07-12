Workers package cigarettes at factory in Malang, Indonesia

Workers package cigarettes at Gudang Baru cigarette factory in Malang, East Java, Indonesia, July 11, 2020. Workers wearing face masks work with bordering plastic shields amid the COVID-19 outbreak. (Photo by Aman R./Xinhua)

