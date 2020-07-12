Workers package cigarettes at factory in Malang, Indonesia

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/7/12 8:56:18

Workers package cigarettes at Gudang Baru cigarette factory in Malang, East Java, Indonesia, July 11, 2020. Workers wearing face masks work with bordering plastic shields amid the COVID-19 outbreak. (Photo by Aman R./Xinhua)


 

