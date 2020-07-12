Dancers wear face shields practice Javanese traditional dance amid COVID-19 outbreak

Members of Surya Kirana dance group wearing face shields practice Javanese traditional dance amid the COVID-19 outbreak at Desa Seni in Beautiful Indonesia Miniature Park (TMII), Jakarta, Indonesia, July 11, 2020. Members of the dance group held weekly practice following health protocol after the TMII reopened for public. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)

A member of Surya Kirana dance group wearing face shield practices Javanese traditional dance amid the COVID-19 outbreak at Desa Seni in Beautiful Indonesia Miniature Park (TMII), Jakarta, Indonesia, July 11, 2020. Members of the dance group held weekly practice following health protocol after the TMII reopened for public. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)