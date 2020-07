A visitor wearing a face mask is seen at Taman Sari tourism site in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, July 11, 2020. (Photo by Supriyanto/Xinhua)

Visitors wearing face masks are seen at Taman Sari tourism site in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, July 11, 2020. (Photo by Supriyanto/Xinhua)

Visitors wearing face masks are seen at Taman Sari tourism site in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, July 11, 2020. (Photo by Supriyanto/Xinhua)